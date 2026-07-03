Leonteq Securities AG Grows Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Leonteq Securities AG lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 424.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,255 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 80,333 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG's holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claret Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 2,400 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,327 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,558 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David C. Habiger bought 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at $776,057.76. This trade represents a 19.35% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cheryl Pegus purchased 1,770 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $99,987.30. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $45.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.60. The firm has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.58. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

Further Reading

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