Leonteq Securities AG Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Leonteq Securities AG grew its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 348.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,240 shares of the medical technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG's holdings in Stryker were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,822,272,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its position in Stryker by 35,047.0% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 2,914,741 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $1,024,444,000 after buying an additional 2,906,448 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Stryker by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,493,276 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,282,192,000 after buying an additional 1,198,665 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,245,841 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $887,525,000 after buying an additional 1,146,998 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,338,050 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,342,987,000 after buying an additional 741,542 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Stryker from $456.00 to $418.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore set a $355.00 price objective on Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $361.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $410.00 to $407.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $395.33.

Read Our Latest Report on SYK

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total transaction of $1,394,417.28. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 10,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,247,298.34. This trade represents a 30.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total transaction of $96,791,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,924,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $601,005,282.40. This represents a 13.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $326.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $309.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.77. Stryker Corporation has a 52 week low of $281.00 and a 52 week high of $404.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's payout ratio is presently 40.74%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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