Leonteq Securities AG Invests $1.25 Million in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,525 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,347 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,101 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Seaport Research Partners cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $89.66 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.88 and a 52 week high of $98.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,775,791.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,667,071.39. This trade represents a 21.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $458,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,572,165. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,077 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Further Reading

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