Leonteq Securities AG Invests $1.39 Million in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM - Free Report) TSE: AEM in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,201 shares of the mining company's stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the mining company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on AEM shares. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $236.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $177.85 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $113.88 and a fifty-two week high of $255.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.85. The company has a market capitalization of $89.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.21. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE: AEM is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

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