Leonteq Securities AG Invests $16.51 Million in UBS Group AG $UBS

Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 356,549 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $16,512,000. UBS Group makes up about 0.5% of Leonteq Securities AG's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 118.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the bank's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 1,013.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of UBS Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $60.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBS Group

UBS Group Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of UBS stock opened at $47.30 on Thursday. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $49.36. The stock has a market cap of $147.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.38.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. UBS Group had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.16 billion. On average, research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting UBS Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UBS Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its earnings estimates for UBS, nudging FY2026 EPS to $3.30 from $3.26 and FY2027 EPS to $3.98, which supports the view that profit expectations are still moving higher.

Erste Group raised its earnings estimates for UBS, nudging FY2026 EPS to $3.30 from $3.26 and FY2027 EPS to $3.98, which supports the view that profit expectations are still moving higher. Positive Sentiment: UBS advisor Michael R. Doren was named to Forbes’ Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list, a small but favorable reminder of the firm’s strength in wealth management.

UBS advisor Michael R. Doren was named to Forbes’ Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list, a small but favorable reminder of the firm’s strength in wealth management. Neutral Sentiment: UBS strategists warned that a slowing U.S. consumer could threaten the stock market rally, reflecting UBS’s broader market caution rather than a direct company-specific setback. Article: UBS Chief Strategist Sees US Consumer Slowdown Threatening Stock Rally

UBS strategists warned that a slowing U.S. consumer could threaten the stock market rally, reflecting UBS’s broader market caution rather than a direct company-specific setback. Neutral Sentiment: UBS-related headlines also noted a debate in Swiss parliament over capital rules, which could matter for investor sentiment, but the policy impact is still uncertain. Article: UBS Capital Debate in Parliament Puts Bill on Easing Track

UBS-related headlines also noted a debate in Swiss parliament over capital rules, which could matter for investor sentiment, but the policy impact is still uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Separate reports said UBS has lost some senior Middle East wealth bankers amid an intense talent war, which could raise concerns about retention in a key business line. Article: UBS Group sees high-profile bankers leave as battle for top talent intensifies

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

Further Reading

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