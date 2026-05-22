Leonteq Securities AG Invests $1.69 Million in Oklo Inc. $OKLO

Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Oklo by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,484 shares of the company's stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in Oklo during the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Oklo by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Northbridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oklo during the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Oklo

In other news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 16,342 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total transaction of $834,749.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 386,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,717,288.64. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 598,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,161,749.50. This represents a 18.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 819,588 shares of company stock valued at $49,774,300 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OKLO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Oklo from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Oklo from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Oklo from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Read Our Latest Report on OKLO

Oklo Stock Up 4.0%

OKLO stock opened at $65.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.49 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.54. Oklo Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.85 and a 52 week high of $193.84.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Oklo

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Oklo Company Profile

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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