Leonteq Securities AG Invests $1.96 Million in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,502 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 250.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 674.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total transaction of $6,674,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 108,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,971,567.04. This represents a 18.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 6,229 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.36, for a total transaction of $1,827,339.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 81,945 shares in the company, valued at $24,039,385.20. This trade represents a 7.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 525,271 shares of company stock valued at $99,167,479. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $281.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $293.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $242.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $254.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $217.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BE opened at $282.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,645.37 and a beta of 3.82. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $201.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.45. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $310.00.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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