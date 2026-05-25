Leonteq Securities AG Invests $302,000 in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,272 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,136,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,046,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $587,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,652,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,735,000.

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Key Headlines Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Hedge fund billionaire David Tepper reportedly bought 281,250 shares of Sandisk, adding to bullish investor sentiment and reinforcing the idea that large investors still see upside after the stock’s huge run. Article Title

Hedge fund billionaire David Tepper reportedly bought 281,250 shares of Sandisk, adding to bullish investor sentiment and reinforcing the idea that large investors still see upside after the stock’s huge run. Positive Sentiment: Several recent pieces argue that Sandisk is benefiting from AI-driven NAND demand, enterprise SSD growth, and an improved long-term earnings outlook, with some analysts calling the stock undervalued despite the sharp rally. Article Title

Several recent pieces argue that Sandisk is benefiting from AI-driven NAND demand, enterprise SSD growth, and an improved long-term earnings outlook, with some analysts calling the stock undervalued despite the sharp rally. Positive Sentiment: SanDisk also got a boost from sector momentum as memory stocks rebounded, with traders pointing to AI-related demand and tighter supply conditions among rivals as reasons for the renewed interest. Article Title

SanDisk also got a boost from sector momentum as memory stocks rebounded, with traders pointing to AI-related demand and tighter supply conditions among rivals as reasons for the renewed interest. Neutral Sentiment: Some market commentary now frames Sandisk as a “hold” after its explosive year-to-date surge, suggesting the business outlook is strong but the valuation has become much less attractive for new buyers. Article Title

Some market commentary now frames Sandisk as a “hold” after its explosive year-to-date surge, suggesting the business outlook is strong but the valuation has become much less attractive for new buyers. Negative Sentiment: Jim Cramer’s cautious comments that investors should “let it come down more” may temper enthusiasm, especially after the stock’s massive rally and elevated valuation. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $900.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sandisk from $750.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sandisk from $1,300.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,157.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SNDK

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk

In other Sandisk news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total value of $2,196,355.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,939.71. The trade was a 26.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,019. This represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 6,525 shares of company stock worth $6,555,092 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $1,478.69 on Monday. Sandisk Corporation has a one year low of $35.79 and a one year high of $1,600.00. The company has a market cap of $218.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 4.82. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $982.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $599.00.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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