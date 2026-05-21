Leonteq Securities AG Invests $5.27 Million in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 650.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,769,741 shares of the company's stock valued at $287,889,000 after buying an additional 1,533,961 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,202,611 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,451,346,000 after buying an additional 573,766 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,249.7% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 476,702 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,550,000 after buying an additional 441,382 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 26.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,151 shares of the company's stock valued at $224,111,000 after buying an additional 351,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,160,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $290,915,000 after buying an additional 290,701 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 4,407 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $631,258.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,773.16. The trade was a 32.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday. Evercore set a $175.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $175.37.

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Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $151.25 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $152.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Constellation Brands Inc has a one year low of $126.45 and a one year high of $190.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.43.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.19. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%.The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands's previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Constellation Brands's dividend payout ratio is presently 42.96%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company's beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on‑premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply‑chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

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