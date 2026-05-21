Leonteq Securities AG Invests $5.62 Million in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 231,630 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,617,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 172.4% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 256.7% in the third quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $38,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Kraft Heinz news, insider Cory Onell sold 9,045 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $222,597.45. Following the transaction, the insider owned 202,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,392.94. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC stock opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.70. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. Kraft Heinz's payout ratio is presently -32.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on KHC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $23.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KHC

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company NASDAQ: KHC is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

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