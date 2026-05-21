Leonteq Securities AG Makes New $3.28 Million Investment in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $3,281,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 13,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Novem Group now owns 6,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $58.45 on Thursday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $62.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $119.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.26. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $58.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.73.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers Squibb announced a strategic agreement with Anthropic to make Claude Enterprise available across its global operations, including more than 30,000 employees, with use cases spanning research, drug development, manufacturing, and commercial functions. The deal may help accelerate discovery and lower operating friction. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb announced a strategic agreement with Anthropic to make Claude Enterprise available across its global operations, including more than 30,000 employees, with use cases spanning research, drug development, manufacturing, and commercial functions. The deal may help accelerate discovery and lower operating friction. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports confirmed Bristol Myers Squibb is deploying Anthropic’s Claude AI tools to speed up drug discovery and broaden AI adoption across the company, reinforcing the market’s view that BMY is investing in productivity-enhancing technology. Article Title

Multiple reports confirmed Bristol Myers Squibb is deploying Anthropic’s Claude AI tools to speed up drug discovery and broaden AI adoption across the company, reinforcing the market’s view that BMY is investing in productivity-enhancing technology. Positive Sentiment: Tempus AI also announced an expanded collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to improve clinical trial design and increase the probability of success across five development programs, which supports the company’s pipeline execution story. Article Title

Tempus AI also announced an expanded collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to improve clinical trial design and increase the probability of success across five development programs, which supports the company’s pipeline execution story. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces from Seeking Alpha, Yahoo Finance, and Zacks indicate BMY is a closely watched stock right now, but these items appear more descriptive than fundamentally new. Article Title

Coverage pieces from Seeking Alpha, Yahoo Finance, and Zacks indicate BMY is a closely watched stock right now, but these items appear more descriptive than fundamentally new. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary also continues to focus on pipeline hopes, patent risks, and valuation moves, which keep investor attention on long-term execution rather than near-term financial results. Article Title

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bristol Myers Squibb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bristol Myers Squibb wasn't on the list.

While Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here