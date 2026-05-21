Leonteq Securities AG Makes New $3.31 Million Investment in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,220 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,310,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in CoreWeave by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CoreWeave

In other CoreWeave news, COO Sachin Jain sold 14,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $1,749,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 123,058 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,595,909.38. This trade represents a 10.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 159,168 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total value of $20,677,514.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 674,490 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,622,995.90. This represents a 19.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,802,381 shares of company stock worth $2,783,296,673.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRWV shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on CoreWeave from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised CoreWeave from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $129.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CoreWeave

CoreWeave Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of CoreWeave stock opened at $101.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.96. CoreWeave Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $187.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave's quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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