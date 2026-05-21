Leonteq Securities AG Makes New Investment in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,062 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 307.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the company's stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Corteva by 40.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 57,919 shares of the company's stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 62.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company's stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company's stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter worth about $1,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Corteva

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,311 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $636,207.05. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,289.50. This trade represents a 50.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Corteva Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $78.77 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.53 and a 12-month high of $85.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm's 50 day moving average is $81.25 and its 200 day moving average is $73.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. Corteva had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Corteva's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTVA. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Corteva from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $88.14.

View Our Latest Report on Corteva

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA - Free Report).

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