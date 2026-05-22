Leonteq Securities AG Makes New Investment in Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth $32,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth $47,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 8,900.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 103.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duolingo alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DUOL. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Duolingo from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $101.00 target price (down from $270.00) on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, February 27th. Evercore set a $97.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Duolingo from $250.00 to $105.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $195.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DUOL

Duolingo Stock Down 1.1%

Duolingo stock opened at $105.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $87.89 and a one year high of $540.30.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $291.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.60 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 3,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $381,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 173,401 shares in the company, valued at $19,696,619.59. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 1,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $224,606.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 52,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,999,403.27. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,506 shares of company stock worth $1,073,864. 16.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc NASDAQ: DUOL is a technology-driven education company that operates a widely used language-learning platform. Founded in 2011 by Luis von Ahn and Severin Hacker, Duolingo offers a freemium service featuring bite-sized lessons, gamified exercises and adaptive learning algorithms. The company's core product is its mobile and web application, which supports instruction in more than 40 languages, ranging from widely spoken tongues such as English and Spanish to lesser-taught options including Irish and Swahili.

In addition to its flagship language courses, Duolingo has expanded its product suite to include the Duolingo English Test, an on-demand, computer-based English proficiency exam designed for academic and professional admissions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Duolingo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Duolingo wasn't on the list.

While Duolingo currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here