Leonteq Securities AG Makes New Investment in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,138 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Interactive Brokers Group

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $2,000,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 173,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,345,970.26. The trade was a 13.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $83.83 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.44. The stock's 50-day moving average is $75.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.48. The stock has a market cap of $142.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 9.65%.The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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