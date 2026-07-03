Leonteq Securities AG Purchases 123,405 Shares of CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Leonteq Securities AG increased its position in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) by 267.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,625 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 123,405 shares during the quarter. Leonteq Securities AG's holdings in CoreWeave were worth $13,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,999,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487,478 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CoreWeave by 446,194.0% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company's stock worth $2,443,013,000 after purchasing an additional 17,847,760 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 22,624.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,812,856 shares of the company's stock worth $273,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796,077 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the 4th quarter worth $230,099,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in CoreWeave by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $286,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period.

Key Headlines Impacting CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

CoreWeave Stock Performance

Shares of CRWV stock opened at $81.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.29 and a 200-day moving average of $94.80. The company has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. CoreWeave Inc. has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $166.22.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. CoreWeave's quarterly revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoreWeave

In other news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 76,912 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $6,690,574.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 283,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,703,855.15. This represents a 21.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 56,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $5,426,292.83. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 323,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,933,036.47. The trade was a 14.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,103,892 shares of company stock worth $3,133,470,500.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America raised shares of CoreWeave from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $135.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRWV

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Further Reading

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