Leonteq Securities AG Purchases New Position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,695,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARM. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in ARM in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ARM in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in ARM by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 284 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in ARM in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company's stock.

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ARM News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bernstein initiated coverage on ARM with an outperform rating and a $300 price target , highlighting upside tied to Arm’s AI infrastructure and CPU growth potential.

Bernstein initiated coverage on ARM with an rating and a , highlighting upside tied to Arm’s AI infrastructure and CPU growth potential. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen also turned more constructive, raising its price target to $265 from $165 and reiterating a Buy , citing a stronger AGI CPU growth narrative.

TD Cowen also turned more constructive, raising its price target to from $165 and reiterating a , citing a stronger AGI CPU growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage pointed to renewed enthusiasm for Arm as a key beneficiary of AI-driven semiconductor demand, helping extend the stock’s strong upward trend.

Media coverage pointed to renewed enthusiasm for Arm as a key beneficiary of AI-driven semiconductor demand, helping extend the stock’s strong upward trend. Neutral Sentiment: Several insider sales were disclosed, but they were described as pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transactions tied to equity compensation tax withholding, which makes them less meaningful as a business signal.

Several insider sales were disclosed, but they were described as pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transactions tied to equity compensation tax withholding, which makes them less meaningful as a business signal. Negative Sentiment: Yahoo Finance reported that ARM fell on news of a possible U.S. antitrust probe, raising concerns about future scrutiny of Arm’s licensing model and creating some regulatory overhang. Article: Arm Falls on Reported US Antitrust Probe

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ARM from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC upgraded ARM from a "reduce" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on ARM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ARM from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ARM presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $203.79.

View Our Latest Report on ARM

ARM Trading Up 15.0%

NASDAQ ARM opened at $256.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.63. The company has a market capitalization of $271.24 billion, a PE ratio of 305.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 3.40. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $100.02 and a 12 month high of $259.44.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. ARM had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 18.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Rene A. Haas sold 9,299 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $1,495,744.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 273,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,021,428. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Spencer Collins sold 51,961 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.73, for a total value of $11,001,702.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 51,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,824,696.25. This represents a 50.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 168,589 shares of company stock valued at $31,508,607 in the last ninety days.

ARM Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

Read More

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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