Leonteq Securities AG Sells 16,656 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Leonteq Securities AG trimmed its stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,652 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 16,656 shares during the period. General Motors comprises about 0.6% of Leonteq Securities AG's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Leonteq Securities AG's holdings in General Motors were worth $15,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in General Motors by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 282,830 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $21,071,000 after purchasing an additional 47,250 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 32,114.8% in the 1st quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. now owns 76,027 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 75,791 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 23.9% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,953 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 48.2% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth about $237,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $586,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 25,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,192,490. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 215,391 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $17,233,433.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 770,491 shares in the company, valued at $61,646,984.91. This represents a 21.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 697,388 shares of company stock worth $57,752,596. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Motors from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.70.

Read Our Latest Report on General Motors

Key General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

General Motors Stock Performance

GM opened at $76.06 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $79.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.30. General Motors Company has a 52-week low of $48.87 and a 52-week high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.31.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The business's revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Further Reading

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