Leonteq Securities AG Sells 520,807 Shares of NIO Inc. $NIO

Leonteq Securities AG lowered its stake in shares of NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO - Free Report) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,165 shares of the company's stock after selling 520,807 shares during the quarter. Leonteq Securities AG's holdings in NIO were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,700,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 13,498,709 shares of the company's stock worth $68,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,023 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,440,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of NIO by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,838,076 shares of the company's stock worth $67,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,489,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,960 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO Price Performance

NIO stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.38. NIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.90.

NIO (NYSE:NIO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 318.96% and a negative net margin of 8.78%.The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that NIO Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NIO this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIO has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upgraded NIO from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.80 to $6.80 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $6.80 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura upgraded shares of NIO from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $6.60 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $6.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NIO

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc is a pioneer in the premium electric vehicle (EV) segment, dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of smart, high-performance EVs. Established in November 2014 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, the company focuses on integrating cutting-edge electric propulsion, advanced connectivity and autonomous driving technologies into its automotive platforms. NIO's vision centers on creating a holistic user experience that extends beyond the vehicle itself, encompassing energy services and digital solutions.

The company's product lineup includes flagship SUVs and sedans such as the ES8, ES6, EC6, ET7 and ET5, each engineered to deliver strong performance, long range and a suite of intelligent driver-assistance features.

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