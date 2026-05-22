Leonteq Securities AG Takes $1.80 Million Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,922 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 223.7% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 5,312,504 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $518,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671,548 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 133.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,938,746 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $482,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,744 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,918,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 30.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,799,040 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $956,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $204,812,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BSX. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Boston Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Oppenheimer set a $90.00 price objective on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Boston Scientific from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $92.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSX

Insider Activity

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Cheryl Pegus bought 1,770 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at $99,987.30. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David C. Habiger purchased 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at $776,057.76. The trade was a 19.35% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Boston Scientific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple Boston Scientific directors bought shares this week, including David C. Habiger, Edward J. Ludwig, and Cheryl Pegus. Insider purchases are often viewed as a sign of management confidence in the company’s outlook and can support sentiment around the stock.

Multiple Boston Scientific directors bought shares this week, including David C. Habiger, Edward J. Ludwig, and Cheryl Pegus. Insider purchases are often viewed as a sign of management confidence in the company’s outlook and can support sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Boston Scientific reported positive pivotal trial results for its SEISMIQ 4CE coronary intravascular lithotripsy catheter. The FRACTURE trial met all primary safety and effectiveness endpoints, which strengthens the case for a future regulatory submission and supports the company’s growth story in interventional cardiology.

Boston Scientific reported positive pivotal trial results for its SEISMIQ 4CE coronary intravascular lithotripsy catheter. The FRACTURE trial met all primary safety and effectiveness endpoints, which strengthens the case for a future regulatory submission and supports the company’s growth story in interventional cardiology. Neutral Sentiment: Baird kept an Outperform rating on Boston Scientific, though it trimmed its price target to $75 from $78. That suggests the firm still sees upside, but the lower target may temper enthusiasm somewhat.

Baird kept an Outperform rating on Boston Scientific, though it trimmed its price target to $75 from $78. That suggests the firm still sees upside, but the lower target may temper enthusiasm somewhat. Negative Sentiment: Recent commentary also pointed to Boston Scientific having fallen on weak results, and the stock remains well below its longer-term moving averages. That indicates investors are still weighing execution concerns and broader pressure on the shares despite the upbeat insider and clinical developments.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $57.08 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $62.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.62. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $52.52 and a 12-month high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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