Leonteq Securities AG Takes $3 Million Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,003,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 16.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,449,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,054 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1,200.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,847,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $568,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,005 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 21.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,430,878 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,536,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,541 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $285,263,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,731,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,564,097,000 after acquiring an additional 699,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $348.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $300.11 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $295.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.36. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $228.01 and a twelve month high of $348.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The company had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE Aerospace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Aerospace wasn't on the list.

While GE Aerospace currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here