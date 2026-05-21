Leonteq Securities AG Takes $3.05 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,874 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,054,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6,493.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,468,180 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $892,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415,576 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,830,294 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,004,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,927 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,273,700 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $960,831,000 after purchasing an additional 796,379 shares during the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $139,636,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,689,633 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $12,235,907,000 after acquiring an additional 389,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, VP Christopher D'ambrosio sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.45, for a total transaction of $113,188.35. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 8,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,857,706.40. This represents a 5.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP opened at $220.69 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.16 and a 12-month high of $329.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $206.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.52. The company has a market capitalization of $88.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 68.82% and a net margin of 20.12%.The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Automatic Data Processing's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.43%.

Key Stories Impacting Automatic Data Processing

Here are the key news stories impacting Automatic Data Processing this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ADP. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Argus cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Automatic Data Processing from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen raised Automatic Data Processing to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

Featured Stories

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