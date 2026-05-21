Leonteq Securities AG Takes $8.42 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 74,000 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $8,419,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $725,219,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,019,749 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $9,391,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,706 shares in the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,904,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,142,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,342,154 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $18,128,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,207 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Walt Disney Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $104.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $92.18 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.05 and a 200 day moving average of $106.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Disney is rolling out fresh theme-park updates, including a revamped Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster at Disney World and new/updated music and theming in Animation Courtyard, which could help drive guest interest and spending. Article Title

Disney is rolling out fresh theme-park updates, including a revamped Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster at Disney World and new/updated music and theming in Animation Courtyard, which could help drive guest interest and spending. Positive Sentiment: Disney announced leadership changes at Walt Disney World, naming Joe Schott as president, which may be viewed as a step toward smoother park operations and execution. Article Title

Disney announced leadership changes at Walt Disney World, naming Joe Schott as president, which may be viewed as a step toward smoother park operations and execution. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage turned more constructive after Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Disney, reinforcing expectations for solid earnings growth. Article Title

Analyst coverage turned more constructive after Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Disney, reinforcing expectations for solid earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Disney-related lifestyle and travel pieces highlighting “good neighbor” hotels and park experiences add visibility to the brand, but are unlikely to materially affect the stock on their own. Article Title

Disney-related lifestyle and travel pieces highlighting “good neighbor” hotels and park experiences add visibility to the brand, but are unlikely to materially affect the stock on their own. Negative Sentiment: Disney is facing a proposed $5 million class-action lawsuit over its alleged use of facial-recognition technology on park visitors, adding legal and reputational risk for the company. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James Financial upgraded Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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