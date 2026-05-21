Leonteq Securities AG Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 118,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $13,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 18.6% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $130.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business's 50 day moving average is $136.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.57. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.46 and a 52 week high of $157.29. The company has a market cap of $162.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

More Gilead Sciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Maxim Group upgraded Gilead Sciences (GILD) from hold to buy and set a $165 price target, signaling meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga report on Maxim Group upgrade

Maxim Group upgraded from hold to buy and set a $165 price target, signaling meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Gilead announced a quarterly dividend of $0.82 per share, reinforcing its appeal as a cash-generating, income-producing biotech with a 2.5% annualized yield. MarketBeat dividend coverage

Gilead announced a quarterly dividend of $0.82 per share, reinforcing its appeal as a cash-generating, income-producing biotech with a 2.5% annualized yield. Neutral Sentiment: Gilead launched a new $3 billion senior notes offering, which boosts balance-sheet flexibility but also adds to debt financing activity that investors may watch closely. TipRanks article on senior notes

Gilead launched a new $3 billion senior notes offering, which boosts balance-sheet flexibility but also adds to debt financing activity that investors may watch closely. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks noted that GILD is drawing unusual investor attention, but the item did not include a fresh fundamental catalyst. Zacks trending stock article

Zacks noted that is drawing unusual investor attention, but the item did not include a fresh fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Daiwa Securities trimmed its price target on Gilead to $150 from $161, suggesting some moderation in analyst expectations despite maintaining an outperform rating. MarketScreener report on Daiwa target cut

Daiwa Securities trimmed its price target on Gilead to $150 from $161, suggesting some moderation in analyst expectations despite maintaining an outperform rating. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling by senior executives, including the CFO, may create a small overhang for sentiment, even though the trades were pre-planned. InsiderTrades report on CFO sale

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $148.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $157.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $156.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $396,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 173,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,907,973.57. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total value of $1,291,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 632,567 shares in the company, valued at $81,702,353.72. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $8,523,570. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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