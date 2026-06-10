Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 11,035 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810,460 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,035 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.5% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.'s holdings in Citigroup were worth $94,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 92.2% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 319 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut Citigroup from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Citigroup from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Citigroup from $131.00 to $135.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $139.00 price objective on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $137.62.

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Key Stories Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Citigroup Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE C opened at $134.63 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.11 and a 12 month high of $135.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.83 and a 200-day moving average of $117.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.35%.The company had revenue of $24.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Citigroup's revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Citigroup's payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $3,285,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,919,511.02. The trade was a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $265,260.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,527,908.20. This represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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