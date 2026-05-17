Leuthold Group LLC Buys 88,667 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. $GTX

Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTX - Free Report) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,232 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 88,667 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned 0.17% of Garrett Motion worth $5,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTX. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 971.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,489 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 1,422.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Garrett Motion in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Garrett Motion from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Freedom Capital cut shares of Garrett Motion from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Friday, May 1st. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Garrett Motion from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a "buy (b)" rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garrett Motion currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $27.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTX

Key Garrett Motion News

Here are the key news stories impacting Garrett Motion this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan Chase raised its price target on Garrett Motion and reiterated an overweight/buy -type stance, signaling confidence in the company’s near-term upside. JPMorgan Raises Garrett Motion Price Target

JPMorgan Chase raised its price target on Garrett Motion and reiterated an -type stance, signaling confidence in the company’s near-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Analysts also highlighted rising earnings estimate revisions , which often supports a stock as investors grow more optimistic about future profits. Rising Earnings Estimates Article

Analysts also highlighted , which often supports a stock as investors grow more optimistic about future profits. Positive Sentiment: News that Garrett Motion’s partnership with Ingersoll Rand is fitting into strong share-price momentum suggests investors are rewarding strategic progress and business execution. Garrett Motion Partnership With Ingersoll Rand

News that Garrett Motion’s partnership with is fitting into strong share-price momentum suggests investors are rewarding strategic progress and business execution. Positive Sentiment: The company also lifted its 2026 outlook after a strong first quarter , reinforcing the view that fundamentals are improving. Garrett Motion Lifts 2026 Outlook After Strong Q1

The company also , reinforcing the view that fundamentals are improving. Neutral Sentiment: Director Daniel A. Ninivaggi sold 17,178 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transaction. While insider sales can draw attention, the planned nature of the trade makes it less concerning than an open-market sale. SEC Filing for Insider Sale

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Julia Steyn sold 17,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $337,620.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 50,233 shares in the company, valued at $997,627.38. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. Ninivaggi sold 17,178 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $536,297.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 124,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,898,909.70. The trade was a 12.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 354,178 shares of company stock worth $7,375,587. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garrett Motion Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of GTX stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $32.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company's fifty day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.93.

Garrett Motion (NASDAQ:GTX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 42.77%. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $917.23 million. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garrett Motion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Garrett Motion's payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc is a technology leader specializing in the design, development and manufacture of turbocharging systems and related technologies for the global automotive industry. Its product portfolio includes conventional exhaust gas turbochargers, variable-geometry turbochargers, electric and e-boost turbochargers, as well as electronic actuators, sensors and thermal management systems. The company’s solutions are engineered to improve engine efficiency, reduce emissions and support automakers’ efforts to meet evolving regulatory standards for fuel economy and air quality.

Garrett Motion traces its roots to the founding of AiResearch by Cliff Garrett in 1936, a pioneer in aircraft and automotive turbocharging technologies.

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