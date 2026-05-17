Leuthold Group LLC Increases Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,550,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,558,804,000 after buying an additional 724,562 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 528.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 721,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $405,596,000 after buying an additional 606,612 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,484,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $834,675,000 after buying an additional 408,649 shares during the period. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 462,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $260,051,000 after buying an additional 247,780 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 257.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 271,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $152,773,000 after buying an additional 195,724 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,638 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total value of $1,279,818.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,604.99. This represents a 49.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total transaction of $70,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,343,815.72. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $698.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $744.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $744.97. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $476.49 and a 12-month high of $821.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.22 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on REGN. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $875.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $800.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $779.00 to $762.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $826.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on REGN

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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