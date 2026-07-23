Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Buys Shares of 1,464,052 Quanterix Corporation $QTRX

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,464,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,153,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned approximately 3.11% of Quanterix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Quanterix by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,236,877 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,175,000 after purchasing an additional 521,639 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quanterix by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,647,515 shares of the company's stock worth $14,376,000 after purchasing an additional 118,565 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanterix by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,046,449 shares of the company's stock worth $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 731,169 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Quanterix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,505,208 shares of the company's stock worth $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 112,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 9,880.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,209,199 shares of the company's stock worth $6,566,000 after buying an additional 1,197,083 shares in the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QTRX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Quanterix from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Quanterix from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quanterix currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Get Our Latest Report on QTRX

Quanterix Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. Quanterix Corporation has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $8.77. The company's 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $180.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.12. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 71.86% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $36.84 million.

Quanterix Profile

Quanterix Corporation is a life sciences and diagnostics company specializing in ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platforms. Its proprietary Single Molecule Array (Simoa) technology enables researchers to detect and quantify proteins, peptides and nucleic acids at femtomolar concentrations, offering sensitivity that surpasses traditional immunoassay methods. By translating single-molecule detection into routine laboratory workflows, Quanterix aims to accelerate biomarker discovery and the development of novel diagnostics and therapeutics.

The company's core product portfolio includes the Simoa HD-1 and HD-X Analyzers, which automate high-throughput digital immunoassays for quantifying low-abundance biomarkers.

Further Reading

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