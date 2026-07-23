Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 10,845 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,400 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 10,845 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises 3.5% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.'s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $45,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Caterpillar alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.0%

CAT opened at $889.79 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $405.46 and a 12 month high of $1,073.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $929.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $801.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The company's revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This is an increase from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Caterpillar's payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total transaction of $22,354,968.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 86,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $79,397,884.68. This trade represents a 21.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total value of $14,928,254.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 46,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,210,388.80. This trade represents a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $1,020.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $915.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $769.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $790.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $980.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Caterpillar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Caterpillar wasn't on the list.

While Caterpillar currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here