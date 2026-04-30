Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 12,500 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,635 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.'s holdings in Intel were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,545,593. This trade represents a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Trading Up 12.1%

Shares of Intel stock opened at $94.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.44. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $94.95. The company has a market capitalization of $473.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Freedom Capital raised Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Melius Research set a $75.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "sector perform" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $72.98.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results and outlook: Intel reported a stronger-than-expected quarter (EPS beat and revenue beat) and gave upbeat Q2 commentary that reinforced the AI/data‑center growth narrative — a direct driver of buyer enthusiasm. Intel Q1 Results

Q1 results and outlook: Intel reported a stronger-than-expected quarter (EPS beat and revenue beat) and gave upbeat Q2 commentary that reinforced the AI/data‑center growth narrative — a direct driver of buyer enthusiasm. Positive Sentiment: Analyst estimate upgrades: Several firms (examples include Erste Group and Northland) have sharply raised FY2026–FY2027 EPS forecasts and price targets, signaling Wall Street is re‑rating Intel’s earnings power — that institutional voice helped fuel buying. Analyst Coverage

Analyst estimate upgrades: Several firms (examples include Erste Group and Northland) have sharply raised FY2026–FY2027 EPS forecasts and price targets, signaling Wall Street is re‑rating Intel’s earnings power — that institutional voice helped fuel buying. Positive Sentiment: Media endorsement / momentum trading: Jim Cramer and other high‑profile commentators highlighted Intel’s earnings beat and AI role, which amplified retail and momentum flows into the stock. Cramer Praise

Media endorsement / momentum trading: Jim Cramer and other high‑profile commentators highlighted Intel’s earnings beat and AI role, which amplified retail and momentum flows into the stock. Positive Sentiment: AI-driven CPU demand & supply tightness: Reports of strained CPU supply and elevated cloud/data‑center demand support stronger revenue/margin outlooks for Intel’s server and foundry businesses. This structural demand story underpins much of the rally. CPU Demand

AI-driven CPU demand & supply tightness: Reports of strained CPU supply and elevated cloud/data‑center demand support stronger revenue/margin outlooks for Intel’s server and foundry businesses. This structural demand story underpins much of the rally. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate actions — bond sale to fund Fab 34 stake buyback: Intel is selling bonds to finance the repurchase of a 49% stake in an Ireland fab. That reduces counterparty exposure and strengthens manufacturing control but increases leverage in the near term. Bond Sale / Fab Buyback

Corporate actions — bond sale to fund Fab 34 stake buyback: Intel is selling bonds to finance the repurchase of a 49% stake in an Ireland fab. That reduces counterparty exposure and strengthens manufacturing control but increases leverage in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Management / governance hiccup: Intel’s chief accounting officer recently stepped down, which can raise short‑term governance questions until a successor is named. CAO Departure

Management / governance hiccup: Intel’s chief accounting officer recently stepped down, which can raise short‑term governance questions until a successor is named. Negative Sentiment: Risks and cautious voices: Some analysts warn the stock may be running “too far, too fast,” cite competition (AMD/TSMC) and question how durable certain partner revenue targets are (e.g., OpenAI-related assumptions). Those warnings can prompt profit‑taking or volatility. Valuation / Risk Concerns

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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