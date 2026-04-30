Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 21,716 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lessened its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,657 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 21,716 shares during the period. BWX Technologies makes up about 1.5% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned about 0.11% of BWX Technologies worth $17,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in BWX Technologies by 300.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 200 shares of the technology company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kevin James Gorman sold 1,344 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.71, for a total transaction of $288,570.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 114 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,476.94. The trade was a 92.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,983 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.61, for a total transaction of $413,673.63. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,844. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BWXT shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BWX Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $205.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $207.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BWXT

BWX Technologies Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of BWXT opened at $207.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.80. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.42 and a 12-month high of $241.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.44.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $885.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.47 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business's revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.700 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from BWX Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. BWX Technologies's payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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