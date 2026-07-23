Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Takes $12.02 Million Position in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 101,645 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,023,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of nVent Electric as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company's stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,696,369 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,647,000 after buying an additional 419,239 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,014 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the company's stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,260 shares of the company's stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVT shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Melius Research began coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on nVent Electric from $152.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised nVent Electric from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $190.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVT

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In related news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 4,094 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $677,843.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 49,873 shares in the company, valued at $8,257,472.61. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Martha Claire Bennett sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $642,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 225 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,250. This represents a 94.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,685 shares of company stock valued at $14,961,768. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Trading Down 1.2%

NVT opened at $158.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company's 50 day moving average is $164.38 and its 200-day moving average is $137.09. nVent Electric PLC has a 1-year low of $75.81 and a 1-year high of $184.64.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. nVent Electric's payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

nVent Electric declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Saturday, May 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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