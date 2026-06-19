Lexington Hill Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Lexington Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,236 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 0.8% of Lexington Hill Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about The Goldman Sachs Group

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Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total value of $1,044,776.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,413,472.04. This trade represents a 30.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. This trade represents a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. UBS Group raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $940.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $839.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $765.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $905.00 to $972.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $941.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $1,099.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $324.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company's 50 day moving average price is $975.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $918.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $630.01 and a 52 week high of $1,125.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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