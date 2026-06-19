Lexington Hill Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,800 NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Lexington Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,800 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Joule Financial LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the third quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,016,125 shares of company stock worth $224,582,565. 3.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of NVDA opened at $210.69 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $209.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $142.03 and a 12-month high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. China Renaissance initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $319.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $282.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.67.

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About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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