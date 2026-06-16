LFG Wealth Partners LLC Invests $3.63 Million in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

LFG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,061 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $3,625,000. Tesla comprises 2.3% of LFG Wealth Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: SpaceX’s strong debut and rising attention on Musk’s empire have lifted sentiment around Tesla, with some investors viewing TSLA as a beneficiary of growing interest in a potential Tesla-SpaceX combination. Article Title

SpaceX’s strong debut and rising attention on Musk’s empire have lifted sentiment around Tesla, with some investors viewing TSLA as a beneficiary of growing interest in a potential Tesla-SpaceX combination. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street discussion about Tesla’s AI-driven valuation, including robotaxi and Optimus upside, is keeping bullish expectations alive despite a high valuation. Article Title

Wall Street discussion about Tesla’s AI-driven valuation, including robotaxi and Optimus upside, is keeping bullish expectations alive despite a high valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Rivian’s CEO said his company plans to release Tesla FSD-like self-driving tech later this year, underscoring continued competition in autonomous driving. Article Title

Rivian’s CEO said his company plans to release Tesla FSD-like self-driving tech later this year, underscoring continued competition in autonomous driving. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reported that Tesla gave European regulators safety data for Full Self-Driving that Swedish and Dutch authorities viewed as misleading, raising the risk of scrutiny or delays for FSD approval in Europe. Article Title

Reuters reported that Tesla gave European regulators safety data for Full Self-Driving that Swedish and Dutch authorities viewed as misleading, raising the risk of scrutiny or delays for FSD approval in Europe. Negative Sentiment: Additional reports about European regulators questioning Tesla’s FSD data could increase concerns about regulatory hurdles for one of Tesla’s key AI/autonomy growth drivers. Article Title

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $411.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.94. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $288.77 and a 1-year high of $498.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 377.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Glj Research reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $404.37.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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