LGT Capital Partners LTD. Sells 2,564 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

LGT Capital Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,616 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 2,564 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 2.8% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.'s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $55,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 38.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 973 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 92.4% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho set a $525.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $558.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $574.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $480.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $573.63.

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Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $418.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $446.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $499.80. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $396.68 and a twelve month high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.95, for a total transaction of $178,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,334. This trade represents a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.46, for a total value of $236,730.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 239 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $113,156.94. The trade was a 67.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 6,698 shares of company stock worth $2,859,708 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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