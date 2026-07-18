LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Acquires 67,625 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 105.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,746 shares of the social networking company's stock after buying an additional 67,625 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 3.3% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $75,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.4% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $13,371,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 863 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,220 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Curtis J. Mahoney sold 2,079 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.92, for a total transaction of $1,268,023.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,118 shares in the company, valued at $681,890.56. This trade represents a 65.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.75, for a total value of $303,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,483.25. This represents a 12.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,503 shares of company stock valued at $24,241,859. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of META stock opened at $646.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $603.17 and a 200-day moving average of $627.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $520.26 and a 52-week high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $10.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $56.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.56 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 36.93%. The firm's revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Meta Platforms's payout ratio is presently 7.63%.

More Meta Platforms News

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Positive Sentiment: Meta is reportedly in early talks to lease computing power to Anthropic in a potential deal worth up to $10 billion. Investors view that as a possible new revenue stream that would help Meta monetize its AI infrastructure and validate demand for its computing capacity. Article Title

Meta is reportedly in early talks to lease computing power to Anthropic in a potential deal worth up to $10 billion. Investors view that as a possible new revenue stream that would help Meta monetize its AI infrastructure and validate demand for its computing capacity. Positive Sentiment: Meta also unveiled its newest AI model, Muse Spark 1.1, and the company is reportedly considering a broader cloud push. Together, those moves reinforce the idea that Meta can turn heavy AI spending into products and services that generate returns. Article Title

Meta also unveiled its newest AI model, Muse Spark 1.1, and the company is reportedly considering a broader cloud push. Together, those moves reinforce the idea that Meta can turn heavy AI spending into products and services that generate returns. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive on Meta’s earnings outlook, with Erste Group raising its FY2027 EPS estimate and maintaining a Buy rating. That adds to the bullish case heading into the next earnings report. Article Title

Analysts remain constructive on Meta’s earnings outlook, with Erste Group raising its FY2027 EPS estimate and maintaining a Buy rating. That adds to the bullish case heading into the next earnings report. Neutral Sentiment: A federal judge declined to block Meta from laying off workers who filed an AI discrimination lawsuit. The ruling removes an immediate legal obstacle, but the underlying claims over alleged bias in AI-driven job cuts still create headline risk. Article Title

A federal judge declined to block Meta from laying off workers who filed an AI discrimination lawsuit. The ruling removes an immediate legal obstacle, but the underlying claims over alleged bias in AI-driven job cuts still create headline risk. Negative Sentiment: Meta is also facing scrutiny from employees over AI-assisted layoffs, with allegations that its tools discriminated against protected groups. That could keep legal and reputational pressure on the stock. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $760.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $800.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Meta Platforms from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $830.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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