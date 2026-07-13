LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,204 Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,204 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 15.1% during the first quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 10,869 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $12,597,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,504 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company's stock.

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Transdigm Group Stock Up 0.0%

TDG opened at $1,291.76 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $1,257.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,277.04. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,123.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1,623.82. The firm has a market cap of $72.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.Transdigm Group's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.11 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,306.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,745.00 to $1,645.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,575.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,518.25.

View Our Latest Report on Transdigm Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,265.06, for a total transaction of $12,817,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $27,259,512.88. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total value of $4,979,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,408. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 42,096 shares of company stock valued at $52,625,524 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

See Also

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