LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Buys 16,672 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,791 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 16,672 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for about 0.6% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in Chubb were worth $14,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total value of $7,394,730.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 203,322 shares in the company, valued at $65,370,056.22. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Chubb

Here are the key news stories impacting Chubb this week:

Chubb Stock Down 0.1%

CB traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $347.43. 1,718,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $329.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.50. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $264.10 and a twelve month high of $365.29. The stock has a market cap of $134.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.40.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Chubb's dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $335.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $318.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $374.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $358.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chubb

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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