LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Buys 330,042 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 96.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,075 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 330,042 shares during the quarter. CocaCola makes up about 2.2% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in CocaCola were worth $51,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 111,598 shares of the company's stock worth $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 30,786 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the company's stock worth $47,087,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,852,525 shares of the company's stock valued at $269,330,000 after purchasing an additional 31,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenberg Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the fourth quarter valued at about $507,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CocaCola Stock Performance

NYSE KO traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $83.49. 10,692,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,981,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business's fifty day moving average is $80.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.17. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $85.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.34.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 23,984 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,000,505.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 157,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,128,734. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $18,074,096.90. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 899,905 shares of company stock valued at $71,832,315 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price target on CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $83.00 price objective on CocaCola in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $88.06.

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About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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