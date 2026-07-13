LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Buys 41,967 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX - Free Report) by 607.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,877 shares of the natural resource company's stock after buying an additional 41,967 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 43.7% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 493 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Essex Bank raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% in the first quarter. Essex Bank now owns 14,104 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the first quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 18,674 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on FCX. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $61.44 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $63.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 10.34%.The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Freeport-McMoRan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.96%.

Key Stories Impacting Freeport-McMoRan

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Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

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