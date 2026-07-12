LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Buys 765,044 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 1,748.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 765,044 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.0% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in Pfizer were worth $22,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Pfizer alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $17,677,000 after buying an additional 618,117 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Pfizer by 12.4% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 58,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 31.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,635,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $63,889,000 after purchasing an additional 631,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 45.3% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 31,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of PFE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.21. The company's stock had a trading volume of 27,476,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,734,172. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company's 50-day moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day moving average is $26.18. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Pfizer's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.30%.

Key Headlines Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pfizer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pfizer wasn't on the list.

While Pfizer currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here