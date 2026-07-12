LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 565.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,057 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 30,640 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 0.7% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $16,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 973 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 92.4% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Intuitive Surgical News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore set a $430.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, July 6th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $585.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho set a $525.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $569.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total transaction of $169,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,080.80. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total value of $55,156.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 120 shares in the company, valued at $55,620. The trade was a 49.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 7,169 shares of company stock worth $3,059,135 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $4.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $406.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,858,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,796. The company has a market cap of $144.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.46. The business's 50 day moving average is $422.09 and its 200-day moving average is $474.65. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $396.68 and a 52 week high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intuitive Surgical, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intuitive Surgical wasn't on the list.

While Intuitive Surgical currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here