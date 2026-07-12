LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Grows Position in Medtronic PLC $MDT

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 293.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,516 shares of the medical technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 78,728 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $1,653,485,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 34,573,163 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $3,321,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,174 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,189,586 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $970,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,981 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2,297.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,510,712 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $241,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,921,480 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $754,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 4,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $336,963.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,539.88. This represents a 10.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Medtronic from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medtronic

Key Stories Impacting Medtronic

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.78. 7,190,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,643,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.13. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $73.31 and a one year high of $106.33. The stock has a market cap of $107.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from Medtronic's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Medtronic's dividend payout ratio is presently 77.21%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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