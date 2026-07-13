LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 264.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,738 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after acquiring an additional 16,507 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sfam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE DIS opened at $95.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $166.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.18 and a one year high of $123.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Walt Disney's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research set a $131.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $133.33.

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Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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