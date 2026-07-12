LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,688 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 554,798 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,916,000 after buying an additional 19,218 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 415,271 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,600,000 after buying an additional 42,335 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 622.3% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 35,603 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 30,674 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in PepsiCo by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 104,723 shares of the company's stock worth $15,030,000 after acquiring an additional 54,405 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,143,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $451,218,000 after purchasing an additional 77,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $155.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler set a $176.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $157.70.

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PepsiCo News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo’s Q2 revenue topped Wall Street estimates, supported by stronger international growth and improved volumes in some markets.

PepsiCo’s Q2 revenue topped Wall Street estimates, supported by stronger international growth and improved volumes in some markets. Positive Sentiment: The company reaffirmed its full-year guidance, which can help reassure investors that the turnaround plan is still on track.

The company reaffirmed its full-year guidance, which can help reassure investors that the turnaround plan is still on track. Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo’s long dividend track record remains a draw for income investors, with the company continuing its streak of annual increases.

PepsiCo’s long dividend track record remains a draw for income investors, with the company continuing its streak of annual increases. Neutral Sentiment: Several firms, including RBC, TD Cowen, Wells Fargo, Citi, and others, lowered price targets after the report, but most still kept neutral or hold-type ratings. Citi Analyst Downgrades PepsiCo Stock (PEP) Despite Q2 Beat, Slashes Target by 15%

Several firms, including RBC, TD Cowen, Wells Fargo, Citi, and others, lowered price targets after the report, but most still kept neutral or hold-type ratings. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain split between PepsiCo’s dividend/stability appeal and concerns about valuation, margin pressure, and a slow U.S. recovery. PepsiCo’s $200 Billion Stability Play Is Attracting Dividend Investors

Analysts remain split between PepsiCo’s dividend/stability appeal and concerns about valuation, margin pressure, and a slow U.S. recovery. Negative Sentiment: Investors are worried that soft North American snack and beverage demand, plus higher commodity and fuel costs, could keep earnings momentum muted.

Investors are worried that soft North American snack and beverage demand, plus higher commodity and fuel costs, could keep earnings momentum muted. Negative Sentiment: Media coverage compared PepsiCo unfavorably with Coca-Cola, highlighting market-share pressure and a more difficult turnaround narrative for PEP shares.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,071,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,517,085. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $187.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.75 and a twelve month high of $171.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 54.63%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. PepsiCo's payout ratio is presently 92.94%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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