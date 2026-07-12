LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG $UBS

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,512 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 121,228 shares during the quarter. UBS Group makes up about 0.7% of LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in UBS Group were worth $15,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in UBS Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 39,471 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the bank's stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the bank's stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in UBS Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,115 shares of the bank's stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchyra Partners LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Anchyra Partners LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the bank's stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UBS Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded UBS Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays raised UBS Group from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $60.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBS

UBS Group Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.03. 1,253,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,565. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $48.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.79. The firm has a market cap of $162.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.85. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $35.39 and a 52-week high of $52.28.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 10.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Key UBS Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UBS Group this week:

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

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