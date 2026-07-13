LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $1.68 Million Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 66.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,703 shares of the company's stock valued at $758,061,000 after acquiring an additional 324,293 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Medpace by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 945,814 shares of the company's stock worth $296,853,000 after acquiring an additional 116,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,298 shares of the company's stock valued at $374,836,000 after purchasing an additional 24,625 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Medpace by 18.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 537,407 shares of the company's stock valued at $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 85,517 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Medpace by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,033 shares of the company's stock valued at $210,637,000 after purchasing an additional 60,883 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MEDP. Robert W. Baird reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $547.00 target price (up from $477.00) on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Medpace from $522.00 to $484.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $490.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $469.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Medpace

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $7,357,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 20,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,154,350. This trade represents a 44.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.50% of the company's stock.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $538.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $306.70 and a 1-year high of $628.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $467.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.50.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.82 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 17.19%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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