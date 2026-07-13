LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,112 shares of the chip maker's stock after acquiring an additional 25,232 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in Intel were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financially Speaking Inc boosted its position in shares of Intel by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $109.84 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average is $118.67 and its 200-day moving average is $73.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.16 and a beta of 2.18. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $142.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Freedom Capital upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Intel from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $97.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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