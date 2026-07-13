LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $3.41 Million Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 259.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,286 shares of the payment services company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in American Express were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,464,868 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $10,900,528,000 after purchasing an additional 369,967 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,023,482 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $3,338,238,000 after buying an additional 141,936 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,850,298 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $2,904,218,000 after buying an additional 558,533 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of American Express by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,515,675 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $2,780,424,000 after buying an additional 2,393,340 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $2,464,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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American Express Trading Down 0.0%

AXP opened at $350.52 on Monday. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $288.34 and a fifty-two week high of $387.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company's 50-day moving average is $325.61 and its 200 day moving average is $331.86.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express Company will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. American Express's dividend payout ratio is 23.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $322.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $389.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 target price on American Express in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $368.70.

View Our Latest Report on AXP

Key American Express News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

See Also

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